Attempted murder suspect arrested after seven-hour manhunt

PREMONT (KIII NEWS) - South Texas lawmen were out in force in Premont Wednesday as a manhunt was underway to capture a man wanted for stabbing his girlfriend and her son.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was flying over the small town looking for Roel Rios.

On the ground, U.S. Border Patrol and State Troopers along with deputies from the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department set up a command post off FM 716 at the Little League Baseball field across the street from the crime scene.

Premont Police Chief Fernando Garcia was in charge and appreciated the help in trying to catch the wanted felony suspect.

"It's just things that happen that we have to be prepared for, and like I said, the response that we received today, it's really great," Garcia said.

Police said they were called to a home off FM 716 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. There they found a bloody scene inside the home. Police said the woman's 22-year-old son used a baseball bat to fight off Rios as he slashed them with a kitchen knife.

Not far from the crime scene, it is believed that Rios jumped a fence and ran out into a field. Texas Ranger Matt Sigur out of Alice went out into the brush with police to see if Rios was still around. A seven-hour search turned up nothing.

However, officers waited to see if Rios would come out of the brush on his own, and he did just that about an hour after they called off the search. He is not facing two counts of attempted capital murder.

Fortunately, the victims in the crime were treated and released from the hospital.

