CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Celebrate the Czech culture in the Coastal Bend this weekend at this year's 33rd Annual Czechfest 2017.

This free event will be happening at 16602 FM 624 in Robstown from 9 a.m until 8 p.m. on Sunday October 1st.

Bring the family and come hungry! There will be plenty of food, entertainment and vendors.

© 2017 KIII-TV