CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Metro Ministries is set to host their annual Poor Man's Supper on Thursday November 16th at the Omni Hotel.

The VIP reception begins at 6 p.m. The dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

This year's guest speaker will be Reverend Becca Stevens.

To reserve your spot, visit their website.

© 2017 KIII-TV