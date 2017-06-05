Attorneys looking to file class action lawsuit against Voestalpine

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - In Portland.

Attorneys looking to file a class action lawsuit against the Voestalpine plant will be hosting a public meeting.

The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of residents affected by black dust-like material believed to be from the iron manufacturer.

Representatives from Voestalpine Texas says the company will pay to clean up properties damaged by the mysterious material.

You have until June 30th to notify the company if you would like to be included.

Today's meeting will be held at the Gregory-Portland Junior High School auditorium starting at 6:30.

