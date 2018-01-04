Attorneys request facial tattoo removal for capital murder suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The man charged with the murder of Breanna Wood wants some of his facial tattoos removed.

That was just one of Joseph Tejeda's requests made in court Thursday.

It was a routine hearing for the suspect -- the first of what is sure to be many before his capital murder trial begins. One of the first things the judge noticed was what appeared to be more tattoos on Tejeda's face.

"Where are you getting access to all these new tattoos?"

"Sir, my tattoos are not new," Tejeda said.

"These, around your hair line?"

"They've been on me the whole time," Tejeda said.

"They have?"

"Yes sir."

"Okay. I want to make sure he's not getting any new tattoos over in the jail."

Tejeda's attorneys requested that the court allow the hiring of a cosmetologist for the removal of some of his facial tattoos, but the judge denied the request for now until both attorneys are certified to represent him.

Both are still in the process of being certified to be assigned to death penalty cases.

The judge ordered them to finish the application process so there are no delays in getting the case to trial, which could come as early as this spring.

