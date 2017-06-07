Austin Fair, the suspect wanted in Josiah Cantu's shooting, turns himself in

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 18-year-old Josiah Cantu died from a gunshot wound in March of 2016.
His Friend, Austin Fair, drove him to the hospital where he died a few days later.
Fair told police that Cantu accidentally shot himself while handling a gun.
In May, over a year after Cantu's death, new evidence was presented to a Grand Jury that led them to indict Fair on a manslaughter charge and a warrant was put out for his arrest.
Fair turned himself into the Nueces County Courthouse on Tuesday.
