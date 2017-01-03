Authorities find remains of missing 21-year-old Breanna Wood

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Authorities were called out to a location in rural Nueces County, near Bluntzer, Tuesday where the skeletal remains of a person were located. The remains were later confirmed to be that of missing 21-year-old Breanna Wood.

Officials said an inmate at the Nueces County Jail told authorities the location of the remains, prompting the search. Family members confirmed to 3News that her remains were found inside of a box sealed with duct tape. She was not buried, and the property the box was found on had been abandoned for years.

Wood's family released a written statement following the discovery:

"Today we were notified of a female body that was discovered by CCPD, which was later identified as Breanna. We want everyone to know that we appreciate everyone's prayers and support at this time. We want to thank everyone for all the help and hard work they've put into finding Bre, the CCPD, the media outlets and especially the community. Breanna will always be loved and missed by all of us. Her spirit for life and personality will always be remembered. Monies collected from the GOFUNDME for the search for Bre, and any additional donations will be used to pay for funeral services and expenses. We also ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to charities for the missing and exploited. Again, thank you to everyone."

Wood has been missing since October of 2016. She was last seen at the PMI convenience store on Tancahua and Hancock. Detectives later said a woman was spotted at a local pawn shop using an ID belonging to Wood.

Since that time, police have been following up on any tips regarding Wood's whereabouts. The most recent tip was Thursday, Dec. 29, when Corpus Christi Police Department dive teams searched a pond in an open field off Jester Street in Flour Bluff, where Wood used to live.

3News is following this story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

