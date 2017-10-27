Authorities go door to door informing sex offenders about Halloween rules

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With Halloween just days away the Nueces County Corrections Department is prepping for the holiday event.

Probation officers are going door to door making sure that over 100 registered sex offenders on probation in the county are following the law.

The event is exciting for kids with Halloween decorations, candy, and trick or treating but the holiday isn't for everyone especially registered sex offenders on probation.

According to probation officers, the offenders must have no outside lights, decorations to make sure there is no trick or treating.

The probation officer says those who they encounter with decorations or lights on, the offender must take the items down and the officer will also inform the court since it is a violation of the offender's probation.

To see if there are any registered sex offenders in your area, you can the Texas Department of Public Safety website.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV