AutoNation gives away free car to celebrate company milestone

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Irma Martinez, who recently lost her husband, wanted to trade in her car but was having difficulty getting approved for a new vehicle. She was surprised Tuesday afternoon when AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac South Corpus Christi presented her the keys to the car she wanted for free.

AutoNation is celebrating their record-breaking sale of 11 million vehicles. To show appreciation, they are giving away 11 vehicles at dealerships across the country this month.

According to company officials, AutoNation is the first and only automotive retailer in history to reach this sales milestone.

