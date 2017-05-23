AutoNation gives mother free car for daughter's graduation gift

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Areshia Bussey, a hard working mother who is looking to purchase a car for her recently graduated daughter, was surprised Tuesday morning at AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi when she was presented with a free car.

Bussey's daughter is a cheerleader at Veteran's Memorial High School and wants to go to UTSA.

AutoNation is celebrating their record-breaking sale of 11 million vehicles. To show appreciation, they are giving away 11 vehicles at dealerships across the country this month.

According to company officials, AutoNation is the first and only automotive retailer in history to reach this sales milestone.

