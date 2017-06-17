CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - A man remains in critical condition this morning after being struck by a car near the 5500 block of Saratoga.

Police arrived on the scene just after 9 PM Friday. They say the man was crossing the street before a vehicle that was driving eastbound hit him.

The man did not use the crosswalk at the intersection. The driver of that car did stop to render aid and is not expected to face any charges.

© 2017 KIII-TV