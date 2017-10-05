Autopsy shows hikers died from heat exposure at Carlsbad Caverns

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Autopsy results have shed more light on what happened to a couple of avid hikers from the Coastal Bend who were found dead in June at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico.

57-year-old Robert Stuart Pluta and his son, 21-year-old Robert, Jr., had gone missing for a couple days before their bodies were found deep inside the national park. An autopsy found that the two had run out of water and died from heat exposure.

Temperatures at the time were said to be over 100 degrees.

Authorities said they have closed their death investigation.

