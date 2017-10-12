Aviator memorial statue officially dedicated at Ropes Park

CORPUS CHRISTI - After more than three years, the South Texas Aviator Memorial is ready. Some of your neighbors gathered at Ropes Park on the Bayfront Thursday evening to officially dedicate the statue.

The memorial statue depicts a bronze Naval Aviator in uniform holding a helmet at his side. it stands on a pedestal surrounded by a brick walkway memorializing service members who have died and also those who are still serving.

The memorial's co-founder Chris Keech says it took countless days and nights of raising money to get to this day.

"Everything from canvassing local businesses to any time we could get in front of a microphone, and we were overwhelmed with the generosity of Corpus Christi.

The memorial cost a little more than $100,000 and was made possible through several donations and fund raising events.

