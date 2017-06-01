Award presented to Carroll athlete dealing with diabetes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Diabetes effects hundreds in our area, even our youth like one Carroll Tiger who, despite being diagnosed at 14, has proven to be a great athlete.

She's called the "Nolan Ryan of High School Softball," but many people don't know that at 14, Hannah Mayo was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"Right after eighth grade, my point was to be a role model for other kids that had the same thing and not let it stop me," Mayo said.

Now Mayo is graduating high school and getting ready to play softball at Texas A&M University.

On Wednesday, the softball player accepted an award from the Nueces County Commisoners Court. She hopes her story will continue to push other young athletes to their full potential.

