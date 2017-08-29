Baby's grave still standing after Hurricane

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - We've heard way too many stories of families going home to find their homes destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. But there's one story in the aftermath of Harvey that's entirely different. Part of a baby's grave in Rockport still stands against all odds. As it does, it's actually protecting others. Some are calling it a miracle. Our Briana Whitney was there.

