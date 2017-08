CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department stops by First Edition to share some friendly reminders to get the city back into "School" mode.

Remember to slow down in school zones and stay off of your phone.

You must stop if a school bus stops and puts out the stop sign

Remind you kids of "stranger danger" and how to stick up to bullies

