Backflow prevention code changes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Council passed a second and final reading approving changes to the plumbing code on Tuesday.

The changes call for a more stringent inspection of delinquent backflow preventers.



Those devices are used to prevent contamination to the city's water systems.

The city now has the authority to perform its own inspection and testing of residential and commercial backflow preventers when customers are delinquent in getting assessments

.

The new code also allows the city to charge customers an additional fee on their utility bill for doing a backflow preventer evaluation.

Backflow preventers are most commonly used by residents that get their water from a well or have a sprinkler system.

