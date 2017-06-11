Bacteria levels in Coastal Bend beaches are lower

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's summer vacation and texasbeachwatch.com reports that there are lower levels of bacteria in beaches of the Coastal Bend.

Not too long ago, Gulf Coast waters were in the red and had high levels of bacteria.

Now, most locations are low.

Ropes Park, McGee Beach and the Marina in downtown Corpus Christi have medium levels.

Two areas of Bob Hall pier also have medium levels.

People on the beach Sunday said even though the levels are lower, they wish there was some visual warning out for them to see.

For up to date information on bacteria levels, head over to texasbeachwatch.com.

