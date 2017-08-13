Bails of cotton destroyed after truck catches fire

Jön-Eric Jones/ FACEBOOK

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - The local cotton crop took a hit tonight after a truck transporting bails caught fire.

That blaze broke out just before six on County Road 59 outside of Sinton. Images sent in show eight bails destroyed in the blaze.

Witnesses say the fire started on the truck before spreading to the bails and nearby grass. It is unclear how long it took crews to contain the fire.



