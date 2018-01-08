Bake sale held to cover funeral costs for man killed in house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of a 74-year-old man killed in a house fire last week is still trying to cope with their loss.

The fire broke out Thursday night at a home on Mary Street on the city's west side. When firefighters responded they found Baltazar Cisneros badly burned. Cisneros was rushed to a San Antonio burn unit where he later died.

On Monday, friends and family of Cisneros held a bake sale outside Logan's Restaurant on SPID. Cisneros' son works there, and funds from the sale will go to funeral expenses.

"We came together as a community, as a team member, as a staff," said General Manager Alexandra Jones of Logan's Roadhouse. "We made so many goods. I didn't know we had so many chefs in our restaurant. Hopefully we can get rid of all of it."

The Logan's staff said they were pleasantly surprised with the donations they received.

