Close Blitz Band of the Week: Calallen Wildcats It's time again for the Friday Night Sports Blitz, but first Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green paid a visit to the Calallen High School band, this week's Blitz Band of the Week! KIII 5:39 PM. CDT October 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's time again for the Friday Night Sports Blitz, but first Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green paid a visit to the Calallen High School band, this week's Blitz Band of the Week! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Bishop Garriga students hold breast cancer awareness walk Oct 13, 2017, 6:31 p.m. Bull Rider Brant Atwood visits Windsor Park… Oct 13, 2017, 12:14 p.m. CCPD senior officer promoted to lieutenant Oct 13, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs