Band of the Week: The Miller Buccaneers

It's time for the Friday Nights Sports Blitz, and that means a new Blitz Band of the Week earned their banner!

Travis Green, KIII 5:22 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

This week's Band of the Week was the Millers Buccaneers!

