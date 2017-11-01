Banquete elementary school receives national recognition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Banquete elementary school received national recognition Wednesday night for its academic excellence from the 2016-2016 school year

The elementary school received the national Blue Ribbon School award.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsey Devos recognized 342 schools across the nation, and only 28 schools across Texas received this honor.

"We need to show results if you will, positive results and Banquete Elementary is one of those schools that illustrates how if you provide assistance and support to our public school systems that we all can succeed not just at state but national recognition," District 34 State Representative Abel Herrero said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV