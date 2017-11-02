Barbara Canales announces intent to run for Nueces County Judge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After much rumor and speculation, a sitting Port of Corpus Christi board member has announced her intention to run for Nueces County Judge.

Barbara Canales visited the County Clerk's Office Thursday to register and pick up her filing packet that will be handed in when she officials files to run for the position.

Current Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal announced this year that he plans to step down at the end of his term.

The primary is set for March of next year and the general election will take place in November of 2018.

