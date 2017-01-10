Barbecue benefit to cover funeral expenses for crash victim

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A barbecue benefit will be held Friday for 26-year-old Sonny Lemos, who died after crashing his vehicle into a home just before midnight Sunday on Horne Road.

Lemos had an appointment Monday in hopes of attending classes at the Del Mar College's transportation department to work toward getting a commercial drivers license. He was a graduate of Moody High School and leaves behind two brothers and two sisters.

Plates will be sold for $7 in order to help Lemos' family cover funeral expenses. It will be held at 526 South Staples Street.

