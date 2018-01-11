KIII
Barbecue cook-off benefits NCJLS students through scholarships

The NCJLS Bar-B-Que Cook-off helps provide educational scholarships for students around the Coastal Bend.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 9:04 AM. CST January 11, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The cookoff is Saturday, January 13, 2017 at the Richard M. Borchard fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for all things NCJLS!

