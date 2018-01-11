Close Barbecue cook-off benefits NCJLS students through scholarships The NCJLS Bar-B-Que Cook-off helps provide educational scholarships for students around the Coastal Bend. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 9:04 AM. CST January 11, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The cookoff is Saturday, January 13, 2017 at the Richard M. Borchard fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for all things NCJLS! © 2018 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Tide Pod Challenge: Teens are 'eating' detergent… Jan 11, 2018, 9:53 a.m. Recall of faulty lead poisoning test means kids need… Jan 11, 2018, 9:53 a.m. Take your emergency medical skills to new heights Jan 11, 2018, 9:34 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs