Barbecue trailer donated to Police Officer's Association

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Officer's Association unveiled a smoking hot surprise Friday. Southern Careers Institute custom built a barbecue trailer for the Association and donated it to the their headquarters on Leopard near Old Brownsville Road.

It took over 100 students one year to build it, and it actually served as a welding class project.

"A lot of students that come in here, they're looking for a second chance. They want to better their future for them and their family," Welding Instructor Christopher Kish said. "This project right here teaches them to start something and finish it."

Students said they appreciate all the police department does. The trailer will be used for fundraisers and events in the Coastal Bend.

