Close Barefoot Mardi Gras draws large crowds Mardi Gras Kiii Staff , KIII 11:36 PM. CST February 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Big Easy was right here in South Texas Saturday.The 8th annual Barefoot Mardi Gras was festive with floats, beads, costumes and fun for the whole family. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories 28 injured after drunk driver slams into crowd… Feb 25, 2017, 7:08 p.m. Sky High Rollers casino benefits HALO flight Feb 25, 2017, 11:58 p.m. King and Queen of Barefoot Mardi Gras Feb 25, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs