CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Barefoot Mardi Gras Parade took over Padre Island Saturday morning. Thousands of people took to the beach to watch the nearly 40 floats go by. This is the 8th year the parade has taken place and benefits the Big Brothers and Big Sisters charity. The event continues with the King and Queen's Ball at 7 p.m. at Schlitterbahn.

