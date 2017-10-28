Bark in the Park Showcases Unique Pet Costumes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local residents of the Coastal Bend had the chance to showcase their pets Saturday evening. The Bark in the Park is a annual pet costume contest, hosted by The Law Offices of Thomas J Henry in which owners bring their dogs dressed up in their Halloween costume for competition.

The event is free to the public, and is located at Cole Park.The event kicks off at 2 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m. All dogs involved in the competition will have to pay a $7 registration fee, or a $10 day of registration fee if not already registered.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV