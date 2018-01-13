Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan pays a visit to Rockport

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Hall of Fame and Texas Ranger player Nolan Ryan is giving a big gift to Rockport.

The town's Memorial Park was severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey but thanks to Nolan and singer Charlie Robison and the Sports Turf Management Association, the park's baseball fields should be ready just in time for the start of the little league season.

On Saturday, Ryan donated 10,000 dollars to the Rockport-Fulton Little League.

In a recent news release, Mayor C.J. Wax said:

"This is a major step in the community's recovery, Little League is very important to our kids and having the fields ready to play on opening day is a huge event in the lives of our children and helping them return to normal."

The field is in need of a major makeover; city officials say it will require a lot of hands on deck replacing sod, irrigation, laser grading, mound rebuilding and seeding. Volunteers from the Hooks, Astros and local residents are stepping in to restore the field.

