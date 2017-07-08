Battle of the Breweries Event Happening Today

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There is a Battle of the Breweries happening today and the friendly competition is supporting our Coastal Bend Blood Center.

This morning Erin Survant from the blood center joined us on 3 News First Edition to tell us more.

BATTLE OF THE BREWERIES- TIMES AND LOCATIONS B& J's Pizza located at 6662 S. Staples 12 pm to 3 pm Loreli Brewery located at 520 NAS Drive 2 pm-6 pm From 4-7 pm, Rebel Toad located at 425 Williams St. Lazy Beach Brewery located at 7522 Bichon Dr Suite 100

© 2017 KIII-TV