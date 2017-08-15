KIII
Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse to hold fundraiser

A local non-profit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local non-profit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse is made up of concerned citizens and businesses owners who are fighting against lawsuit abuse in the Coastal Bend. 
 
Their annual fundraiser luncheon is happening on August 23rd at the Ortiz Center. For ticket information, click here
 

