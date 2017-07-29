KIII
Close

Bay Ball Ballyhoop takes the court in Corpus Christi this weekend

It's the ultimate 3-on-3 basketball challenge this weekend and it's back in Corpus Christi.

KIII 7:46 AM. CDT July 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's the ultimate 3-on-3 basketball challenge this weekend and it's back in Corpus Christi.
The 28th annual Pepsi Bay Ball Ballyhoop is getting set to take place at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.  
The event starts today at the Dugan Wellness Center and Island Hall Gym. 
 
The event also supports local Special Olympics Texas Athletes.  It all starts at 9 a.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories