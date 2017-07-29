Bay Ball Ballyhoop takes the court in Corpus Christi this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's the ultimate 3-on-3 basketball challenge this weekend and it's back in Corpus Christi.
The 28th annual Pepsi Bay Ball Ballyhoop is getting set to take place at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.
The event starts today at the Dugan Wellness Center and Island Hall Gym.
The event also supports local Special Olympics Texas Athletes. It all starts at 9 a.m.
