Baylor strength and conditioning coach arrested on prostitution charge

WACO - Baylor University has confirmed it fired football assistant strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington after he was busted for prostitution this past weekend.

Baylor Athletic Communications Director David Kaye said Washington, who was recently hired, was terminated "immediately" after the University was notified of his arrest on Feb. 4.

Head Football Coach Matt Rhule released the following statement on Monday:

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program. Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

This is a developing story. The McLennan County Sheriff's Department had no immediate comment. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

