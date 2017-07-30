BBQ benefit for crash victim

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 2 year old boy is being raised by his relatives after losing his mother to a fatal rollover back in May.

The accident happened early in the morning on Ocean Drive in front of Cole Park. The boy's mother, Jennifer Parker was declared dead on scene.

Today, Parker's family is serving up barbecue plates and baked goods to raise money for her son's future. It's all happening downtown at Rockit's Whiskey Bar and Saloon, until 7 PM tonight.

