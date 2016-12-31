BBQ Benefit Held for 1-Year-Old Boy that Drowned on Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A BBQ benefit is being held for 1-year-old Cameron Cantu, who drowned on Christmas Day after falling into a swimming pool. The benefit is at Competition Sound on S Staples St and will go until at least 1 pm, and longer if they still have food.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cantu died after he fell into a pool on Christmas day.

Investigators say Cantu was playing outside with several children near a pool at a home in the 4000 block of Emil St. near Ware Road when another child noticed that Cantu had fallen into the pool and was struggling to get out.

The toddler was pulled out of the pool unresponsive and died while en route to the hospital.