Be a hero this weekend and donate blood

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Do your part by rolling up your sleeve and giving the gift of life this weekend. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting their first annual, "Find the Hero in You Blood Drive" Saturday morning at Cavender's Boot City. Your one donation can help save many lives according to spokesperson Michelle Mathis. Mathis says donations are greatly needed during the winter months because donations tend to be down. Students usually make up 30% of blood donations, but are typically out of school and on vacation for winter break.



The drive begins this morning at 9 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. over at Cavender's Boot City, which is located at 4914 SPID.

