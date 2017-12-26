Be careful not to attract thieves with your Christmas trash

With Christmas behind us, many people are already enjoying their brand new electronics or other high-dollar items, and the last thing anyone wants is to have something like that stolen.

Would-be thieves could be on the lookout over the next few days to see what you put out with your trash.

Many residents will instantly throw out containers or boxes that once held their new Christmas toys, but what you do with the trash could protect you from a thief.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said there are individuals who roam the streets looking for empty boxes so they know if something pricey and new is inside your home.

TVs, computers, and even toys come in large boxes sometimes, and those boxes should be disposed of properly. The best way to do that is to break the box down and don't put it in your trash until pick up services come by.

In the meantime, the CCPD recommends storing empty boxes out of plain sight to ensure your home doesn't get burglarized.

"Don't just take the box by itself and put it outside because it's an indicator," CCPD Sr. Officer Travis Pace said. "It's an indicator to someone that you got something nice inside your house."

Pace added that another great option is to take the empty box to the landfill to safely dispose of on your own. You could always hang onto the box in case you were to move, as well.

Another great tip from Pace is to register expensive items. Products that have a serial number can be registered online through the company that way, if the item were to get stolen and maybe pawned, the burglar would not be able to sell it.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV