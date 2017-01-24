Be involved in this years Visionarios Art Contest

The Visionarios Art contest is coming up and if you are or know a student in 1st-12th grade, then they can still be involved! Students will have their art showcased at the Art Museum of South Texas for 6 six weeks and get a chance to win cash prizes!

Go to http://www.artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/Visionarios.aspx

and fill out the entry application, students may submit their pieces at the Art Museum during Feb. 2-3 from 9am-6pm.

