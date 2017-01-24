KIII
Be involved in this years Visionarios Art Contest

Our Heather Guajardo reports from the Art Museum of South Texas with students that are preparing for the Visionarios Contest.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:55 AM. CST January 24, 2017

The Visionarios Art contest is coming up and if you are or know a student in 1st-12th grade, then they can still be involved! Students will have their art showcased at the Art Museum of South Texas for 6 six weeks and get a chance to win cash prizes!

Go to http://www.artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/Visionarios.aspx
and fill out the entry application, students may submit their pieces at the Art Museum during Feb. 2-3 from 9am-6pm.

