Be sure to sign up for the Bill Dodge Memorial Run

Run with your furry friends during the 7th annual Bill Dodge Memorial run this Saturday! Proceeds will benefit PALS animal shelter. Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:26 AM. CDT September 04, 2017
