'Be the Match' bone marrow registry program at TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The "Be the Match" drive started Monday on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and goes for three days.

The drive is part of the National Marrow Donor Program, which helps match donors with patients facing life-threatening diseases such as cancer and leukemia.

Students at the campus were surprised Monday about the simplicity of getting on the registry. It just takes a swab of the inside of your cheek.

Organizers said outreach, especially among the younger population, is the key to the success of the program. The more people who sign up for the marrow registry, the better the chances a life can be saved.

