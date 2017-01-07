Beach goers brave the cold tempatures for fishing; activities

Beach goers braved the cold weather Saturday to head out to North Padre Island. Why would they do that? Some wanted to walk their dogs, other said it was the best time for fishing. No matter what you're doing out on the Island this weekend, we hope you stay warm.
