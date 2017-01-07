KIII
Close

Beach goers brave the cold tempatures for fishing; activities

beach goers

KIII 10:46 PM. CST January 07, 2017

Beach goers braved the cold weather Saturday to head out to North Padre Island. Why would they do that? Some wanted to walk their dogs, other said it was the best time for fishing. No matter what you're doing out on the Island this weekend, we hope you stay warm. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories