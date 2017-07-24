Bealls store in La Palmera Mall closing its doors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One of the original stores to occupy the then Padre Staples Mall when it originally opened in Corpus Christi back in 1970 will be closing its doors.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that the Bealls department store that resides in La Palmera Mall will be closing its doors Sept. 23. The move comes after the department store and La Palmera failed to come to terms on renewing Bealls' lease.

Other Bealls stores in the area will remain open.

