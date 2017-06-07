KIII
Beauty and the Beast makes it's way to the Harbor Playhouse

The classic tale that's as old as time Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Harbor Playhouse through July 16th. Get those tickets and enjoy this magical musical with family and friends.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:58 AM. CDT June 07, 2017

