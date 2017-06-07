Close Beauty and the Beast makes it's way to the Harbor Playhouse The classic tale that's as old as time Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Harbor Playhouse through July 16th. Get those tickets and enjoy this magical musical with family and friends. Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:58 AM. CDT June 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The classic tale that's as old as time Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Harbor Playhouse through July 16th. Get those tickets and enjoy this magical musical with family and friends. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mathis shooting Grand jury to decide charges in beating case Mom charged after snake bites baby Residents of Riviera given all-clear to use water Parents of Winner speak Venezuelan journalist now in Corpus Christi Bounty hunter laid to rest Most popular toy in the world on sale - The Deal Guy Man dies from vibrio after going into Gulf Residents care for dog living in Grand Prairie storm drain More Stories Sign up for Del Mar College's Stringers for… Jun. 7, 2017, 10:20 a.m. Police find body in Thames River; likely 8th victim… Jun. 7, 2017, 5:11 a.m. Myanmar military plane with over 100 aboard goes missing Jun. 7, 2017, 7:34 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs