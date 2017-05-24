Bee County authorities looking for missing 16-year-old girl

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The Bee County Sheriff's Department is looking for 16-year-old Rosie Ontiveros, who has been missing since Jan. 10. Authorities believe she could be in Nueces County.

Ontiveros is described as a Hispanic girl standing about five-foot one and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses. She has a tattoo on her chest.

If you have any information regarding Ontiveros' whereabouts, please call the Bee County Sheriff's Department at 361-362-3221 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

