CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Josh Kovar, organizer with the Bee County Junior Livestock Show stopped by First Edition to invite viewers to come and participate in this year's BBQ Cook off!

Come to judge, cook, or enjoy entertainers like JR Castillo.

Tickets are $10.

To sign up a team or to learn more about how to become a judge visit: http://www.bcjlhs.com/

