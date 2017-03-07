Bee County prosecutor speaks out on priest rape case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The prosecutor involved in the Beeville case involving a former priest accused of raping a 13-year-old girl spoke with 3News Tuesday.

That case ended in a recent mistrial.

Terry Breen was the one who tried the case against Stephen Doughtery and said he is going to have to put his entire case on once again after a jury became deadlocked.

Doughtery was accused of raping a girl on his ranch back on Dec. 16, 2011. The girl was living there along with her maternal grandmother. However, the allegation did not come out until the girl went through counseling some four years later.

Last week, the aggravated sexual assault trial took place and both the alleged victim and Doughtery took the stand. Doughtery denied the charge against him and on Friday evening, the jury could not decide whether he was guilty or not, and the judge declared a mistrial.

The prosecutor said he is preparing to re-try the case. The earliest the re-trial could take place is June 14.

Breen said he will be ready to present the entire case to a brand new jury. In the meantime, Dougherty remains free on bond.

