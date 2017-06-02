Bees go on attack in southside neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An afternoon mowing the lawn turned into chaos Friday in the 4600 block of Schanen after a hive of bees went on attack.

The bees were under a shed in the backyard of a home. A City employee and two kids received bee stings, but all are said to be okay.

At last report, the bees are still buzzing around the area. The City said it is now up to the homeowner to take care of them.

