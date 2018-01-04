Beeville accusing Corpus Christi of charging illegal water rates

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A petition filed by the City of Beeville alleges that the City of Corpus Christi has been charging Beeville and other surrounding communities illegal water rates.

That petition was filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

"We wish it hadn't come to this but the City of Corpus Christi has ignored our pleas to be reasonable," said Jack Hamlett, Beeville Interim City Manager.

According to the petition, in 2010 Corpus Christi began charging Beeville and other nearby communities an additional surcharge of five cents per 1,000 gallons hoping to use that money to subsidize two pipeline projects that will have no benefit to Beeville.

Worse, the petition states that Corpus Christi refused to tell Beeville what they planned to do with the funds. It was later that the City of Beeville discovered that Corpus Christi would use the money to fund its Lake Texana and Mary Rhodes II pipeline projects, which will not benefit water customers in Alice, Beeville, Mathis and Three Rivers.

The Public Utilities Commission of Texas is expected to take up the matter over the coming months.

The full petition is included below:

